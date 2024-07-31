Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on August 16th

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Cadre has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

