Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 779,800 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.44%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

