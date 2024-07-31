California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

CWT opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $141,785. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

