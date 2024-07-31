CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 1,489 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of TEGNA worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 389.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,994. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.