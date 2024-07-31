CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 5,026 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFBS. Hovde Group boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $82.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

