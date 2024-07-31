CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $118.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,407,324.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,912,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,164,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,427 shares of company stock worth $55,391,868 over the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.