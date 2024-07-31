CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $277.34 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $280.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.10 and a 200-day moving average of $221.59.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

