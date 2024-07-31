CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

VAC opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

