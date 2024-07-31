CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.90. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Getty Realty Profile

