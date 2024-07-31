CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 12,186 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.