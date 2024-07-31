CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 33,770 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,309 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 457,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 217,006 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

