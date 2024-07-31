CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 4,109 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,175 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Foot Locker by 43,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of FL stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

