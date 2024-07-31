CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

