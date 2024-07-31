CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $6,938,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

