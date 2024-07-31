CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,382,000 after acquiring an additional 107,244 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CarGurus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

