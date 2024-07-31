CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 172,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

