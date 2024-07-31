CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Inter Parfums worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $6,624,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.