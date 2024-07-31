CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.36 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chemours by 32.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chemours by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -46.08%.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.