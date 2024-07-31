CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,963 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 88,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 2.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.