CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGS opened at $201.14 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.68.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

