CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.72 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Diodes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,391,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Down 3.0 %

DIOD stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

