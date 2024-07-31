CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,582,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,582,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,631 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.