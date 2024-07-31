CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.85 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,917,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,723,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AUB opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

