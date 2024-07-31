CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

MODG stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MODG shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

