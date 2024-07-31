CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Teradata by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Teradata by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

