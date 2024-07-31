CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 116,713 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,713 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $155.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average is $131.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $161.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.