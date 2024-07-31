CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 6,509 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of Dorman Products worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $120,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

