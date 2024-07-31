Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 27th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CP stock opened at C$113.76 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.58. The company has a market cap of C$106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total value of C$6,783,869.55. Insiders sold a total of 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.