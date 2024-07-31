Canadian Utilities (CU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Canadian Utilities to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter.
Canadian Utilities Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CU stock opened at C$32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$28.13 and a 12 month high of C$33.35. The stock has a market cap of C$6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.71.
Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.