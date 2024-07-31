Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Canfor Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

