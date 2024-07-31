Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Gap Down to $35.63

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.63, but opened at $34.53. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 3,916 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $602.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 608,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 107,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

