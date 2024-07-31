CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

