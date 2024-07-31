Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 366,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,328,893 shares.The stock last traded at $14.85 and had previously closed at $14.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

