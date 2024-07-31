Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Alessandro Maselli Sells 9,088 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTLT opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Catalent by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,720,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Catalent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 338,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

