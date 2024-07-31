CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CBIZ by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

