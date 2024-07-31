CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $65,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CBIZ by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBIZ Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $86.36.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

