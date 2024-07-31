C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.8 days.

C&C Group stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. C&C Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

