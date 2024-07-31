CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Acquired by Teca Partners LP

Teca Partners LP lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for 12.8% of Teca Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Teca Partners LP owned about 0.32% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $23,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCCS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,777,216 shares of company stock worth $771,814,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

