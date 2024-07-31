CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in July

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,900 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 716,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 849.9 days.

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on CCL Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

