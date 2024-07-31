Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.14

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 1546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 350,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

