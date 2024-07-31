Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 898,554 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 125.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 296,101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.52.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

