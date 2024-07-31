Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,463,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,500,000 after acquiring an additional 88,941 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 192.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $44.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,715.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

