Cerevel Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,055 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 201% compared to the typical volume of 2,010 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,715.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERE opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

