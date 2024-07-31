Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $318,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000,308 shares in the company, valued at $489,350,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software stock opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $175.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

