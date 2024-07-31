Charles L. Wilkins Sells 5,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE WBS opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

