Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY24 guidance at $10.90-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 10.900-11.400 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $245.29 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.