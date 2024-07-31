Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY24 guidance at $10.90-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 10.900-11.400 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $245.29 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
