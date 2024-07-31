Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $383.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

