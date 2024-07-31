Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $360.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Shares of CHTR opened at $383.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.11 and a 200 day moving average of $295.33. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after buying an additional 1,399,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after buying an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

