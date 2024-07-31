Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,100 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 1,169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,941.0 days.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLWF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

