Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,100 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 1,169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,941.0 days.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLWF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $1.73.
About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
