Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

